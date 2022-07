FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)–Blueberry Hill on Egeria Road in Flat Top opened for pick-your-own blueberries this week. Owners say the berries are ripening at a record pace, offering plenty for anyone looking to make some pies, muffins, or just eat them fresh.

The farm is open Tuesdays through Thursdays. Tuesdays and Wednesdays they open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

On Thursday it is open from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.