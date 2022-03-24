FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Springtime is here and the gardening season and farmers’ markets are just around the corner.

New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville is gearing up to begin planting summer crops. Young lettuce, tomato, and squash plants line their greenhouses.

“This next week we have all of our first round of lettuce, all of our kale going into the ground,” said assistant production manager Flannery Mikusa. “Just more of the same.”

The farm is getting a head start on what they call their busy season. On March 24, 2022, the farm held its first spring market of the season in conjunction with other local growers and artisans.

“We’re just getting the first rounds of cuttings from a lot of our winter plantings over the last few months,” said Emily Bonzek, the community food systems organizer. “So over the next month were still going to be offering every other week for folks to be able to pick up turned row goods”

Then in May, the market will move to Thursdays weekly from 1-6 p.m. The farm has plans for community outreach as well, with opportunities for people to get involved when it comes to crop productions and plots available in a community garden. Assistant production manager Flannery Mikusa said learning about and growing fresh local veggies not only helps the local economy but makes a difference on your plate as well.

“It just tastes way better, like, once you start eating local food you eat grocery store vegetables and you’re like this just isn’t quite the same,” Mikusa added. “You get more in touch with what grows seasonally you’re also more involved with what plants look like.”

To learn more about the farm or purchase a community plot click here.