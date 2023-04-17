LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Monday, April 17 marked a big day for those looking for fresh foods in our area.

The Courthouse Farmers Market in Greenbrier County celebrated its second Opening Day.

Mary Surbaugh, manager of the Farmers Market, said the food is grown throughout the Greenbrier Valley and is a great alternative for those looking to eat healthy and local.

“The food is loaded with vitamins and minerals,” said Surbaugh. “Moreso than what’s in the stores.”

The Farmers Market’s stock changes seasonally because it is locally grown.

Surbaugh added tomatoes and corn are not available quite yet, but they will have greens and eggs in abundance.

Another huge benefit to shopping at the market, Surbaugh said 90 percent of every dollar spent stays within the Lewisburg area.

The market will be open on Saturdays starting at 8 a.m. and will be selling all the delicious produce until noon.