Local fire department urges space heater safety following Bronx fire investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local fire departments are stressing the importance of space heater safety after one was determined to be the cause of the deadly Bronx Apartment Building fire earlier this week. Captain of the Fire Prevention Bureau Earnest Parsons, said you should keep your space heater at least three feet away from any flammable objects like furniture.

He added you should also turn space heaters off before leaving a room and turn them off overnight.

“If they are in your bedroom during the night, we toss and turn, our bedding could get thrown on to them, that sort of thing,” Parsons said. “So, it is recommended that if you leave the room, turn them off or when you are going to bed, turn off all the portable space heaters.”

Parsons said you should also check the batteries and dates on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

He said if your smoke detector is more than ten years old, it needs to be replaced.