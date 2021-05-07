Local fire departments team up with Red Cross to promote fire safety in homes

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Several local fire departments are teaming up with The Red Cross to promote fire safety. Red Cross Volunteers are providing virtual home fire safety education and escape planning to local families. The fire departments will also install free smoke alarms in the homes.

Firefighter Ron Cantley, said this is all part of a national effort to educate people about home fire safety in neighborhoods.

“We do want to make sure that everything is working,” Cantley said. “We need to get an alarm on every level of the house, especially where people will be sleeping. Most of your deadly fires are at night when people are asleep.”

The local departments participating are the Beckley Fire Department, Bluefield Fire Department, Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department.

You can contact them, or the Red Cross to set up a virtual class.