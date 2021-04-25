Local firefighters brush up on vehicle rescue skills

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS)– Firefighters from different departments spent the weekend of April 25, 2021, brushing up on the skills. Crews from Bradley, Beaver, Mount Hope, and Pax practiced vehicle rescues.

Shane Wheeler is the fire chief of Mount Hope Fire Department and the lead instructor for the training. He said it’s important to practice these rescues because the technology in cars changes every year.

“We have a short window of time to get that individual extracted from that vehicle and on their way to the hospital particularly a trauma center. So it benefits the community by us practicing these skills should there be someone with a real serious injury that is trapped in the car so there is really no time for error,” Wheeler said.

They wrapped up their training on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Wheeler said any firefighter can participate in the next training.