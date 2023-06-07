BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local food pantry packed food boxes on Wednesday, June 7, to distribute to those in need.

The Dream Center in Beckley prepared the food boxes to distribute later in the month.

Marsha Smith, co-director of the Dream Center, said they usually pack between 300 and 400 boxes each month.

The goal is to fill the box with staple, nutritious, and easy-to-cook food items.

“Like this month we have peanut butter, we have white beans, we always have macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, we have canned fruit, green beans, and corn,” said Smith.

Distribution is on the third Saturday of every month.

Smith said they rely heavily on volunteers to carry out their mission.

The food comes from Mountaineer Food Bank as well as grant money, including from the United Way of Southern West Virginia.