Local food truck owner sets up shop in Beckley following cancellation of fairs and festivals

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a way to cool off from the summer heat and enjoy a tasty treat, there is a new food truck in Raleigh County.

In the parking lot of the Beckley Plaza, an ice cream food truck is now serving everything from homemade waffle cones and old fashion milk shakes, to sweet tea and lemonade.

Owner, Greg Miller, said since all of the fairs and festivals were cancelled across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is grateful to still be able to run his business.

“You would not believe the numbers if I told you, it’s huge for us,” Miller said. “We run 7 to 10 concession stands 10 months out of the year. I’ve ran one or two like three times this year, so it’s been a huge affect on our business.”

Miller said they will be at the Beckley Plaza from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The truck will be there for the next two to three weeks.