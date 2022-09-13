BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local fraternity received a proclamation from the City of Bluefield.

The Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was featured during the monthly board meeting at Bluefield City Hall. The proclamation recognized the chapter’s efforts to serve their Bluefield community including mentoring at the Wade Center, cleaning the bridge, and giving away scholarship money to local students.

When the chapter went to their Grand Conclave in Charlotte, North Carolina they even won Small Chapter of the Year for their service projects.

Ken Hunt, the Social Action Chairman said it’s a great feeling doing what he loves.

“Oh, it feels wonderful! I just love to do something for my city being an outstanding citizen, giving back, that’s what it’s all about,” Hunt said.

Hunt added they plan to complete more community service projects in the near future.