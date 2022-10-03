MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the Fall season in full swing across the mountain state, people are starting to take in the sights and sounds of the season. But as the temperatures continue to drop, it’s a reminder that frost is coming.

At Cutlip’s Lawn and Garden Center, shop manager Bobby Hardin knows the feeling all too well but admits that this is just a typical thing across the region.

“It’s that time of the year, it’s coming…just don’t like it but it’s here and it’s what we go through every year,” Hardin said.

Our first frost, on average, starts about the middle to end of September and becomes more widespread by the middle to end of October. Frost forms when the surface cools past the dew point and it becomes more widespread when temperatures approach 32 degrees or below.

And according to Hardin, this causes irreversible damage to crops.

“It will kill your flowers out. If you have annuals or stuff like that, it will definitely do them in. About anything that you have out there is gonna kill them in,” Hardin added.

Despite the dangers that frost can pose to your plants, there are still things that you can do to help them. Hardin says the best thing is to take them inside, but if you can’t, there are other alternatives.

“You can cover them up the best if you want to cover them, use a blanket or sheet, plastic is not a very good idea with them, they can still freeze underneath it. But if you can bring them in, do so, and if you cannot and you want to save them for a little while, just put a sheet back over them,” Hardin said.

With the temperatures expected to drop even more in the next few months, the upcoming frost is just something that we need to be prepared for this fall and winter season.