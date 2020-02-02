Local Girl Scout troop gives back to those in need

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) – Troop 37451 is doing more than just selling cookies, they are giving back to their community. The Girl Scout troop decided a year ago to make a blessing box from their fundraising money to buy all the supplies.

Trooper Leader Katrina Bonds said the box is filled with items for humans and even pets.

“We have food and clothing for both,” Bonds said. “And it’s one of those things if you need it you can take it and if you have it you can leave it.”

Scout Kaitlyn Slemp said she loves helping those that may be in need in their area.

“It feels really great to give back to other people ’cause you don’t know what those people could be going through and how much they need it,” Slemp said.

The Blessing Box is located at Country Roads Pharmacy in Glen Daniel. Bonds said this box would not have been possible without donations from others in the community.

“I mean we have the cabinet making class at Liberty that built it for us,” Bonds said. “We’ve had donations from several people. I want to thank County Roads Pharmacy for letting us put it here.”

To donate items you can drop them off during the troops meetings on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at Liberty High School from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.