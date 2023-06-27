BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — As of May 2023, the U.S. inflation rate is at four percent, which is the lowest rate of the year so far according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many grocery shoppers in the area said despite the recent lower inflation rate, they still think food prices are too high.

Beaver residents said basic food products like milk and bread are higher than ever before and have not lowered with the inflation rate.

This poses a problem for households with lower incomes or even for seniors who live on a fixed income and cannot compete with the prices.

One resident, Kevin Simpkins, said he has even lost hope prices are ever eventually going to go down.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Simpkins. “It amazes me and I get angry when I go to the grocery store and prices are inflated- there’s no need for that.”

Another grocery shopper feels he is stuck in a financial range that prevents him from getting the help he needs.

“I can’t get food stamps because I make too much money, and I’m too poor to do what I want and not rich enough to do what I need to,” said Daniels resident John Martin.

Overall, shoppers simply felt upset about not being able to afford current food prices.

“Soon it will be so a poor person can’t eat,” said Oscar Schwitzerledd.