LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A local group in Lewisburg is putting on a wellness retreat to improve the well-being of women.

The group Lila, led by organizers Tracy Payton and Haley Tamea, take participants on a 4-day wellness retreat of empowerment and rejuvenation.

Participants take part in several different workshops, including yoga, meditation sessions, and culinary programs.

Each workshop will be held at a different location, giving participants the chance to explore parts of Lewisburg they may have never seen before.

Tamea tells 59News her desire to help empower women comes from her own job.

“I wanted to bring the tools that I have learned as a massage therapist to really share with other women to just support them in their job or their day-to-day life,” Tamea said.

The retreat lasts until Sunday, October 1st. The last day will include an integration circle with a guest speaker and ends with a farewell brunch.