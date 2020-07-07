Local gun range owner comments on masks and concealed carry laws

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An owner of a local shooting range, Gunsmoke Pistol Range, is commenting after West Virginia’s new mask mandate.

After Governor Jim Justice announced the mask mandate, his legal counsel, Brian Abraham, made it clear people can still carry guns while wearing a mask. Typically, with a concealed carry permit, people are not supposed to cover their face at all while carrying. This is for public safety. Sara Chaffin, the co-owner of Gunsmoke Pistol Range, said even with a mask mandate, people want their constitutional right to carry.

“The Governor had to make sure he didn’t infringe on anybody’s second amendment rights whatsoever. So, with you carrying a gun and wearing a mask, he had to make sure both of them were covered, so nobody’s rights were taken away,” Chaffin explained.

Chaffin also told 59News it is hard to enforce the mandatory mask rule at the range. Gun enthusiasts are required to wear goggles in the range for safety, but the masks cause those goggles to fog, creating a dangerous situation.