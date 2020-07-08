Local gym owner comments on mask mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Masks are now required in West Virginia whenever social distancing cannot be practiced, and with people working off their quarantine snacks, that means people in crowded gyms are required to wear masks.

For some, like Dakota Smith, that seems difficult to do while exercising.

“I feel like your oxygen flow is highly restricted, which is not a big deal when you’re just walking around in the grocery store. But when you’re actually exercising and exerting extra force, you’re going to need that extra oxygen flow,” Smith said.

The thought of wearing a mask while working out, might deter fitness gurus from stepping foot in their gyms at all.

“I’m not sure if I want to keep going if that’s what I have to do. I am going to have to definitely find other forms of cardio outside of the gym,” Smith explained.

Some owners of local gyms, like Mic Bates, said this mandate is not too difficult to follow.

“I should cover up, and you should cover up. I have a responsibility to myself and to you. Not just here, but everywhere in this community,” Bates said.

Bates is the owner of Body Works in Beckley. He has encouraged people to wear face coverings in his gym since it re-opened, but he believes his gym is big enough to accommodate the members, and allow them to stay six feet away from each other.

“It’s not a mandate or requirement for us, for you to work out or exercise with a mask, if you can maintain social distance. I think it’s possible to maintain social distance without having to wear a face covering. If you can’t maintain social distance, if you can’t be six feet away or further, then you should cover up,” Bates explained.

To help members practice social distancing, Bates blocked off half of the equipment, and installed directional signage. Staff will also offer a mask to anyone who enters the door without one.

“We’re going to say ‘hey do you have a mask?’ and if you don’t, we’ll ask ‘would you like one’ and if you want one, we got you one,” Bates said.