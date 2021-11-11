Local hair salon gives free cuts to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Veterans in Beckley were welcomed to Get Faded and Dye hair salon for a free haircut Thursday, November 11, 2021. The salon makes it a tradition annually to freshen up those who served.

Army veteran Gary Plumley, said having the local community show small acts of thanks to veterans makes his service feel all the more appreciated.

“Our sacrifice wasn’t for nothing,” Plumley said. “You can see when someone says, ‘thank you for your service’ and when they say it with sincerity, you can see how much it uplifts a veteran.”

Get Faded and Dye welcomes all veteran customers to the salon at any time.