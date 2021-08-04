Local health department reminds parents of school vaccines ahead of first day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The state of West Virginia requires students in grades K through 12 to receive vaccinations prior to going to school. With school right around the corner, Mercer County Health Director Roger Topping is reminding parents to check on those vaccinations.

“If they need their boosters, they need to acquire those before they go back to school. People need to check with their physician to see what their child has been given,” said Topping.

To attend public school in West Virginia, all students must show proof of vaccination against nine illnesses, including Hepatitis B, measles, and mumps; however he said because of COVID-19, general vaccines are being pushed to the side.

“COVID has brought a lot of other vaccinations almost to a standstill. We’ve put so much time and effort into COVID that there’s just not been hardly any conversation,” said Topping.

For those students choosing to be homeschooled, while there are no vaccinations required, Topping said vaccinating your child against illnesses like Measles, Mumps and Chickenpox is the responsible thing to do.

“These vaccinations are to protect your children. Regardless whether they’re home or not, they’ll be out in the community or something like that, they need that protection. Just like any other child that’s going to a public school, they definitely need to be protected as well,” said Topping.

The other vaccinations required for public school are Diphtheria, Pertussis, Polio, Tetanus, Rubella and Chickenpox.