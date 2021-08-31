Local health departments start new ‘Slow The Surge’ campaign

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments launched a new campaign aimed at slowing surging COVID-19 cases.
“We anticipate rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021 resulting in some serious illness and death,” the release stated.
Employees with the McDowell County Health Department are asking residents to protect themselves and others. Reported cases range in ages from young children to the elderly. The health department offered steps to help with their “Slow the Surge” campaign.
- Wear a mask in public and indoor spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not
- Use contactless services
- Sanitize spaces and wash hands frequently
- Get vaccinated or complete the vaccination series to become fully vaccinated
- Get tested for COVID if experiencing any symptoms
- Monitor ongoing COVID trends by looking at the CDC and DHHR map