Local health departments start new ‘Slow The Surge’ campaign

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Association of Local Health Departments launched a new campaign aimed at slowing surging COVID-19 cases.

“We anticipate rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021 resulting in some serious illness and death,” the release stated.

Employees with the McDowell County Health Department are asking residents to protect themselves and others. Reported cases range in ages from young children to the elderly. The health department offered steps to help with their “Slow the Surge” campaign.