BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One school in Beckley is accepting enrollment from students looking to further their education or make a career switch.

The Academy of Careers and Technology has open enrollment for classes in plumbing, welding, HVAC and Phlebotomy Technicians. All of those programs start at the beginning of 2023.

Additionally, starting next month, TABE testing will begin for the March 2023 Cosmetology program.

Principal of the University, Charles Pack Jr. assured that the classes train students for careers that are in high demand.

“These classes for adult students who want a career or they want a career change or maybe they’re working a job they’re just not happy with,” said Pack Jr. “This will be a career where they will learn skills that will get them a great career in this new world that we’re living in.”

ACT also offers a grant called the “Ace Advantage Grant.” This grant helps students who apply for classes at reduced tuition to almost free tuition.