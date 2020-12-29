Local homeless shelter accepts clothing donations throughout holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As you put away your new Christmas presents, you might feel the need to get rid of some old clothes.

There are a few places in the Beckley area that accept used clothes to give to those in need. At the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, they accept gently used clothes. Lisa Tyler, Assistant Director of Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, said they ask that clothes are not damaged, such as having large stains or holes.

“It is very important. Sometimes we get people in here with nothing, but what’s on their back. So we try and supply them as best we can with things they can wear. And we even try to help them with suitable things to wear to work if they get a job,” Lisa Tyler said.

Tyler said they have to be careful with what they accept for clothing because they do not have a lot of room to store things; however, if you got something in your stocking you know you will not use, they always accept toiletries and need them all year round.