Local hospital employees receive COVD-19 vaccine

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital received 50 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Staff vaccinated the main frontline workers, including nurses and doctors on the COVID-19 floor and in the Emergency Room. In 21 days from Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, the people vaccinated will have to receive the second vaccine.

Rocco Massey is the CEO of BARH.

“Testing more, treating more and healing more. But today it’s about bringing a stop to COVID-19. It’s about eradicating the COVID-19 virus through the vaccination process,” Massey said.

Massey expects shipments with more vaccines to come in every week or other week. He said will continue to follow protocol for who gets the vaccine and in what order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News