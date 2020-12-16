Local hospital employees receive COVD-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital received 50 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Staff vaccinated the main frontline workers, including nurses and doctors on the COVID-19 floor and in the Emergency Room. In 21 days from Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, the people vaccinated will have to receive the second vaccine.

Rocco Massey is the CEO of BARH.

“Testing more, treating more and healing more. But today it’s about bringing a stop to COVID-19. It’s about eradicating the COVID-19 virus through the vaccination process,” Massey said.

Massey expects shipments with more vaccines to come in every week or other week. He said will continue to follow protocol for who gets the vaccine and in what order.