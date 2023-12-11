PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross.

WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Monday, December 18th.

The event is scheduled from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

According to the American Red Cross, there are several factors that contribute to a higher need for blood donations in the winter, including increased travel, seasonal illnesses, and the potential for dangerous weather conditions.

To make an appointment to donate blood at Princeton Community Hospital, you can call 1-800-733-2767 or go to RedCrossBlood.org.