Local hospitals prepare for winter weather

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Local hospitals have their own preparations for winter storms.

The hospital takes preparations to accommodate possible staffing shortages due to weather including housing staff at the hospital overnight. Lorinda Hart,the Director of the Emergency Department at Princeton Community Hospital, said if you are experiencing a true emergency, you should not wait to go to the hospital.

“We certainly do not want people to wait, if they feel they are in need to be evaluated we certainly want them to come to the hospital,” Hart said. “Everyone are triaged upon arrival and patients are treated based on their acuity.”

Hart said the hospital does not normally see an increase in patients during a bad storm and they run operations as usual.