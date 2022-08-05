GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Greenbrier County Humane Society is over capacity for cats.

Whether you’re looking for an energetic young kitty or a loyal older cat, the humane society needs the feline parents of Greenbrier County to help them deal with their overcrowding situation.

“We’re doing better with dogs, but with cats, we are pretty overrun with cats,” said Shannon Elmore the community liaison for the Humane Society of Greenbrier County. “Three of our isolation rooms are so full that we’re putting our quarantine animals in with the general population cats.”

For the next few months, the Humane Society is offering vouchers for free spay or neuter surgery to those who adopt. This is only for residents of Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe and Pocahontas counties who adopt.