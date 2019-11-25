Local hunter defies stereotypes

DANESE, WV (WVNS) — Paige Powers is not your average grandmother; in fact, she is defying many stereotypes.

“I killed my first deer and that just hooked me after that,” Powers said. “After, we cut it up and I fixed dinner that evening and cooked the tenderloin. It was just really cool. I liked it. I was addicted.”

Just five years ago, Powers ‘boyfriend took her hunting for the very first time. Her weapon of choice: a compound bow.

“I’m pretty proud of myself when I do kill something because it’s hard,” Powers said. “It takes a lot of patience. It takes a lot of time. And sometimes, it takes a lot of money.”

Powers can often be found bragging about her kills on Facebook. Her page is full of pictures, from turkey, to deer, and even a few bear.

Although she takes pride in the hunt, some on social media think otherwise.

“Especially other women say ‘how could you do that? How could you kill something?’ and I’m like, ‘well how could you go to Walmart and buy your beef?'” Powers said. “It’s the same thing.”

But these negative comments do not deter Powers from continuing her newfound passion. In fact, it makes her love for the hunt even stronger.

“It beats everything, when you walk in at 4 in the morning to your stand and watch the sun come up and the earth come to life and the birds come out,” Powers said. “There’s nothing like it. You’re there alone with your thoughts and it’s a really good thing. its really good for me.”