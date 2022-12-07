BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Instead of heading to class, Fayette County JROTC students went out in the community to learn about taking care of the environment.

The students were able to tour a local landfill in Beckley as a part of their service learning project. The goal of the project is to give back to the community.

Students learned how to reduce, reuse and recycle and the impacts those things have on the region.

Colonel Chris Selvey said it is all about learning to serve.

“It’s all part of the JRTC program of making better citizens out of young people,” said Col. Selvey. “So this is just another step in what we do at our program.”

“It’s good to see where it starts and how it affects our community in West Virginia in general and to think about the widespread effects,” added Cadet SGM Olivia Honaker.

Honaker said several JROTC students put in more than 100 hours of community service.