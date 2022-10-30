OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– JROTCs from all over southern West Virginia all came together today for Fit Field Day.

The event took place at Oak Hill High School. Students competed in fitness challenges dealing with weights and teamwork.

Participants said today was great because everyone was able to come together.

“Once we get out here and we’re actually doing the real thing we decide who can do it best,” said senior Timber McMillion.

“A lot of these kids got to meet each other in June when they were at camp and so this is kind of a little reunion and it builds the camaraderie and builds the teamwork throughout our JROTC schools,” added retired Colonel Chris Selvey with the Fayette Institute of Technology Junior ROTC program.

Obstacles included wheel barrel races and carrying tractor tires for 50 yards and back.