BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Juneteenth is a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States. Residents in Bluefield plan to celebrate for two days.

The second annual Freedom and Heritage Celebration plans to commemorate African American heritage. All of the fun starts on Monday, June 20 featuring a DJ, food trucks, vendors, and entertainment for the whole community.

Program Director, Dassa Giles said they added a talent show so they can showcase both the youth and adults in the area.

“Some of them are from Princeton. We may have people as far as North Carolina who may be some of them whose roots are in Bluefield,” Giles said.

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, a showing of 42: The True Story of an American Legend will play at the Grenada Theater in Downtown Bluefield.

This event still needs sponsors, vendors, and talent show participants. To find out how to register for the talent show and event, contact Dassa Giles at 214-274-7354 or Donald Hunt at 704-819-5789.