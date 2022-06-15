BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Children in one local city got behind the wheel of a car while under the influence. It was all part of a simulation put on through the Junior Police Academy in Beckley.

Kids were able to drive through cones while wearing goggles to represent the different levels of impaired driving.

Sergeant David Bailey says it’s important for kids to have hands-on experience while learning important lessons.

((SGT. DAVID J. BAILEY- BECKLEY POLICE))

“You can tell them about it but until you can actually get a feel of it and this is a safe way to do it,” Sgt. Bailey said. “It totally changes how you think about it.”



Sergeant Bailey says as adults it’s important to show kids just how important it is to not drink and drive.