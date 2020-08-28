Local law enforcement learn about painless restraint tool

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — It sounds like a gun shot from afar, but even though it comes with all the fire and smoke, this tool is nothing like a weapon.

The Gary Police Department invited police and sheriff deputies from all over Southern West Virginia and South West Virginia. They all gathered on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 to learn more about the Bolawrap.

Rodney Sherrod and Michael Caprioli are instructors for Bolawrap.

“It’s a great tool to use on those who aren’t cooperating, without using any pain compliance tools,” Sherrod said.

The Bolawrap is essentially a tethering device.

“It’s like a flying set of handcuffs,” Caprioli explained.

An officer could deploy it on someone who may be mentally ill or high on drugs. They would yell “Bola, Bola, Bola,” and aim for the person’s legs.

For examples, Bolawrap instructors showed videos of people trying to harm themselves or walking around with a weapon. Most of these people were delusional because of drugs or mental illness. Before the Bolawrap, officers only had the choice of a taser or pepper spray.

This tool also helps officers de-escalate a situation, avoiding a shooting standoff.

Now, after using it themselves and even getting wrapped, officers, like Deputy Chris Sparks with the Buchannon County Sheriff Department, said they would feel comfortable adding this painless restraint tool to their belt.

“When I had it deployed on me, I didn’t feel no pain or anything like that,” Sparks said.

Chief of Gary Police Pat McKinney said he held this event to hopefully implement the Bolawrap in law enforcement agencies statewide.

“We are going to save some lives by introducing this technology into Southern West Virginia,” McKinney said.