LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways District Nine held an open house to meet with representatives from local governments in southeastern West Virginia.

Jim Moore, a District Engineer with the DOH, said they are continuing to work to repair the hole on Route 20 in Hinton, although they have still not reached a contract with a bidder for the project.

Moore told 59News getting together with representatives from all five counties they cover to discuss the issues benefits both the DOH and the local communities.

“They need to understand what we do, and our goals, so that they can answer their constituents. But they also know us now personally so that they can bring additional concerns to us,” said Moore.

Moore also says one major project on the horizon is a project to update a 5-mile stretch of U-S Route 19 between Appalachian Drive in Fayetteville and the New River Gorge Bridge.

The project will include repaving as well as adding turn lanes and traffic lights, and it is expected to begin later this year.