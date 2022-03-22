BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Expanded dental coverage for low-income families took effect in 2021. However, many who qualify aren’t utilizing the program.

The West Virginia Dental Expansion Act was passed in 2020 and took effect in 2021. The bill was spearheaded by Republican Senator Rollan Roberts from Raleigh County and allocates up to $1,000 per person per year in households near or below the poverty level for any necessary dental work including cleanings, root canals, fillings, orthodontics, and more.

Now that more offices are welcoming new patients and covid restrictions are lifting, local officials are urging those who qualify to utilize this additional coverage.

“The poverty level for a family of four is like $26,000 but the good thing about this bill, you can go up to 138% which makes it $36,000, said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “So, a family of four 36,000 the members can go get dental work done.”

According to a recent WalletHub study, West Virginia ranks 50th for dental hygiene in the 50 states and Washington D.C. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also links poor dental hygiene to heart disease, tooth and mouth pain, and certain types of cancers.

Tolliver said the expansion is already making a difference within the county

“This is the best thing as far as overall bills that were passed for a poverty area like this,” Tolliver added.

Tolliver and the Raleigh County Commission are working with Senator Roberts to get the word out about this available coverage to not only improve the overall health of the county but also improve quality of life on a personal level as well.

“I mean look what it does to the esteem,” Tolliver said. “In this particular area you see a lot of people with problems with their teeth, they won’t smile. This bill is vitally important to southern West Virginia.”

To see if you qualify for expanded coverage, visit the DHHR Website.