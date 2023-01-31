BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local library wants to share the love this Valentine’s Day with nursing homes by giving them cards.

The Craft Memorial Library in downtown Bluefield created a Valentine’s Day card station. All Valentine’s Day cards made at the library will go to local nursing homes.

Beth Jones, the Social Media Associate said she hopes to have the same card turnout as last year.

“We just think it’s a great way to service and spread a little cheer this Valentine’s Day to the people who live in the nursing homes who sometimes may not get any visitors or just need to feel a part of the community as well,” Jones said.

Jones added if you want to participate, head down to the library during business hours to make a card.

All supplies are provided free of charge.