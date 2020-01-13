Local man looking to bring affordable housing to Rainelle

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A local man is hoping to bring affordable housing to Greenbrier County.

Trey Yates is 22-years-old and bought the former Rainelle Motor Lodge. He plans to turn the building into affordable apartments.

Yates said many people moved out of Rainelle after the 2016 floods. He said he hopes he can give them a reason to come back.

“There’s a lot of pride in this part of the county and even this part of the state,” Yates said. “So, if you give them an option to come back, they’re going to jump all over that opportunity.”

Yates said there is still a lot of planning to do, but he is hoping to make the rent of these future apartments income-based.