CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Alongside the seasonal return of the fan favorite Shamrock Shake, proceeds from the shakes sold in Southern WV are being donated to local charity.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake® and new fan-favorite OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® are coming back to McDonalds menus across the U.S.

Honoring the legacy of Shamrock Shake’s integral role in the building of the first Ronald McDonald House, McDonald’s in the Bluefield/Beckley/Oak Hill area will donate $0.25 from every Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry sold to local Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Shamrock Shake quickly captured the hearts (and tastebuds) of America when it was first introduced in 1970. And for a twist on the classic recipe, the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted in 2020 returns this year.

Both shake flavors will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

For updated information on all the information on the latest menu updates at McDonalds, McDonald’s USA just launched McDonald’s Menu Spotter: a page for keeping up with new menu items, returning fan-favorites and limited-time offers making their way to McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S.