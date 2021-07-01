Local mechanic gives travel tips for long-distance car rides

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you plan on hitting the road for a summer vacation, it is important to make sure your car is road-trip ready.

Driving long distances in cars without proper maintenance can result in accidents and a lot of money in repairs. Mark Creager is the owner of Creager Tires and Service Center in Beckley. He said there are a lot of things people should check, either by themselves or with an automotive shop, before travelling long distances.

“Usually the air pressure’s never right, oil’s never been changed, people don’t check the differentials in their all wheel drives, and also they don’t check the transmission fluid because everybody always forgets it,” said Creager.

Creager said if you plan on travelling, you should start making sure your car is safe and ready for travel two weeks in advance.