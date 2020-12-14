Local mechanics discuss road salt and the damage it causes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With snow on the ground and more in the forecast, the roads will be covered in slush, salt and abrasives. While that salt can keep you from slipping, it could be doing major damage to your vehicle.

Chad Hopkins, the General Manager of Lewis Automotive in Beckley, said salt damages thousands of vehicles every year.

“Salt is very corrosive material and it will eat away all the clear coat and all the finishes of the car

that protect it from the corrosion,” said Hopkins. “Eventually the salt will lay normally in the fender wells. And it will lay there to a point in time it will eat through the protective coating your manufacturer put on the car. Then you’ll start seeing these little brown bubbles, what we call pop outs. They’ll go from the inside out, and by the time you see them it’s already done all the damage it’s going to do so you have time to see our body shop.”

Hopkins said another way salt can damage is from human error..

“Well in the springtime when your car gets cleaned for the very first time, you notice all these little chips in your paint, usually that’s from following a salt truck a little too close,” Hopkins explained.

Hopkins said it is just not salt in the cylinders, there are also tiny particles of gravel that could lead to cracked windshields, chipped paint, and other costly repairs. He said while drivers cannot avoid the salt, you can be proactive in lessening the damage salt leaves behind.

“If you could run it through an automatic or get out, and just kind of rinse your car off. Get up and around your fender wells just a little bit, that’s where the salt tends to lay a little bit more. You do that once, two times a month and you should be good all winter long,” Hopkins said.