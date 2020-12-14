Local medical experts warn of dangers surrounding shoveling snow

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shoveling snow can be a headache for many, but making sure you are properly doing it is important. When it comes to shoveling, take breaks and do not try to lift it all at once; snow can weigh as much as one to two gallons of milk.

Paul Seamann, the Director of Operations at Jan Care, said it is important to use proper technique when shoveling.

“So if you think about putting two gallons of milk on the ground picking it up with a shovel and then moving it. You can understand that’s going to be tough on your back and your shoulders and things like that. Make sure that you use your legs, bend your knees use your back and you go in a straight line,” said Semann.

Seamann also said if you have a history of heart issues, try to find someone else to shovel your driveway or sidewalks.