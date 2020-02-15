Local middle school students test science with experiments

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Twenty- one groups of middle school students from across the region battled it out at Oak Hill Middle School in the Region 4 Science Fair for a chance to make it to state.

Director of Secondary Schools for Fayette County David Warvel said each group picked their own topics and have been working hard to prove or disprove their thesis.

“There are several categories they can pick,” Warvel said. “So for example I could pick a physical science category, chemistry, engineering, there’s plenty more. So they pick the category then they go do their research.”

Warvel said he loves seeing an increase in girls participating in the science fair and helping them grown their interest in science.

“We are trying to get more females involved with math and science cause they can do it to,” Warvel said. “And when they see female teachers and then they start seeing professors in math and science fields then they say I can do it too. And you are starting to see more females get involved with science.”

One of the students competing in the fair was Oak Hill 8th grader Kathrine Dyer. Her experiment was all about the Placebo Effect and does it really work.

“Which is you give someone a drink, a pill, a shot that has no effect on their body but they believe that it actually effects them and makes them feel better, feel more energized, things like that,” Dyer said.

While they waited for their turn to present, students were also able to witness science magic created by professors from WVU Tech.

