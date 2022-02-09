Local movie theatre offers popcorn for Super Bowl Parties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Millions of American’s are planning Super Bowl parties this weekend. Those in our area can snag a special treat to add to their food spreads for the big game.



Marquee Cinemas located in the Beckley Galleria will offer their movie theatre popcorn for take-out order. Dubbed “the pillow case”, the large bag of movie popcorn can be yours for $12.50.

The impressively large bag can be picked up before the big game without the need for call ahead orders. The theatre will also offer their classic movie theatre butter upon request.

If the Super Bowl isn’t for you, Marquee Cinemas Manager Jacob Armstrong said the theatre is also offering a special showing of Magic Mike for Valentine’s Day.

“So we actually are. Going to be showing Magic Mike on Super Bowl Sunday. If for some folks I want to get out of house and we’re going to pick a pick up of Magic Mike event just for that day as well as a lot of good releases coming out that weekend.” Jacob Armstrong – Marquee Cinemas Manager

With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s weekend combined this year, Marquee Cinemas in Beckley is standing by no matter what you are planning to do. And yes, with popcorn popping, butter drizzling, and all your movie theatre favorites to enjoy in their house or yours.



For a complete list of Marquee Cinema movie times, prices, and special events, head over to their website.