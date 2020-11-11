Local museum asks county commission for financial help

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic hurt a local museum, costing it revenue.

The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum remained closed for the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying its season. Volunteers also canceled their fundraising efforts because of the pandemic. This year, they requested $10,000 from the county commission. Commissioners voted Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 to give that money to the museum.

Ron Hedrick is a Raleigh County Commissioner.

“The museum has to operate, pay its bills, water sewer taxes off of either tourists that come and pay the fee to see the museum or fundraising. And because of COVID, both of those things have been impacted badly,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said it is important to help museums in the area stay open so people can learn about history.