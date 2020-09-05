Local musician receives award as part of 2020 Legacy of Women Awards

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local artist received an award for her work. Doris “Lady D” Fields received the Ann Kathryn Flagg “Artist or Art Supporter” award as a part of the the 2020 Legacy of Women Awards.

These awards are given to women who have participated in shaping the state and our nation in their role as women champions in their fields. They are considered role models for tomorrow’s female leaders.

Lady D said she was so grateful to win this award and to be recognized for her talent.

“I was really surprised by it I was really flattered and honored. You know I just keep doing what I do and if someone pays then that’s great,” Lady D said.

Lady D said she will be performing at a community event in Beckley on South Fayette Street on Sept. 12, 2020.

LATEST POSTS: