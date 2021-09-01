Local musician who sang with Dolly Parton to play in McDowell County

ROCK, WV (WVNS) — Robert Hayle is a musician from West Virginia who played with big-name artists across the states.

Hayle said his love for music started as a child. After he graduated high school, he started his own bluegrass band. He and his band, Wildfire, toured all over the world, played in Dollywood, and he also recorded songs with Dolly Parton. Hayle said he is excited to come back home and play in West Virginia.

“I think it is the most important thing to me,” Hayle said. “I am tickled to death to come home and play for a community that supported my music career.”

Hayle said the band is releasing a new CD within the next couple of months. Wildfire will be playing at the Coalfields Heritage Festival in Welch on Friday, September 10, 2021.