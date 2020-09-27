Local NAACP branch reminds people to register to vote

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The 2020 Presidential Election is right around the corner and people are running out of time to register to vote!

The month of September is National Register to Vote month and the Mercer County brand of the NAACP was taking advantage of that. Members were out in Princeton Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 reminding people to register to vote before the October 13 deadline.

President of the branch, Charles Collins, said with everything going on in the world today, this election is even more important

“For us as a race of people, for those of us on social security, for those of us that need medical care it’s almost life and death that’s the way I look at it,” Collins said.

Although they were hoping to get through to everyone, they were really focused on reaching younger people. Collins said the voice of the younger generation matters the most.

“So I would encourage young people that have not registered to register,” Collins said. “I would encourage them to vote.”

If you feel motivated by their drive, there are plenty of ways for you to participate! Early voting will run from October 21, to October 31. If you feel more comfortable, you can request an absentee ballot online or by calling your local county clerk.