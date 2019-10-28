Local Navy veteran hands out smiles at Beckley VA Medical Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — What was meant to be a one time gift turned into one that keeps on giving.

Navy Veteran Vern Hughes has been handing out what he dubbed, smile cards, to the people he meets.

“Well it makes me smile,” Vern said. “To me there’s nothing like it.”

But how did this unique routine begin?

“One of the veterans here I go do one-on-ones with, and one of them got a birthday card form his granddaughter, and his roommate said ‘I never got a homemade card,'” Vern said. “He had a birthday coming up and I made him one and some of the others asked for them and they just took off.”

Now, Vern hands out these cards everywhere he goes, whether it is at the supermarket, the library, or just out and about in the town. He even hands them out on his four mile walk to the Beckley VA Medical Center, which he completes twice a day.

Vern hand-makes cards for various occasions and has even been trying new ideas.

“I got my regular smile cards, and I have, like, this is my Christmas Card,” Vern said. “I have Memorial Day cards. I make for different holidays. I got Get Well Cards for people who are sick upstairs. Birthday Cards.”

Vern also handwrites poems to pass out, including a thank you poem to America’s Veterans. This routine is something Vern said he will continue to complete every single day.

“If I wasn’t doing this, I’d just be sitting home,” Vern said. “I’m disabled so I’d be sitting home, bored. I’d rather come out and help people.”