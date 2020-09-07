29 WVU fraternity members suspended for virus violations

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University has suspended 29 members of a fraternity house for not following health and safety orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says a Theta Chi fraternity member, who tested positive for the virus and had been ordered into isolation, attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday.

In addition, all residents of the fraternity house had previously been notified by the university to isolate or quarantine due to confirmed virus cases and close contacts. The university says the 29 students received notifications letters of the interim suspensions Sunday.

The students have been banned from campus and cannot take classes, including those offered online.

