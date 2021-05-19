Accident involving overturned semi causing traffic backups in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An overturned semi is causing traffic delays on a busy Raleigh County road.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services said the call came in at 5:45 a.m. for an accident on U.S. 19, or Eisenhower Drive. It happened near 2 Brothers Collision on Raleigh Hill.

Beckley Police and Fire responded to the scene. Officers are directing traffic around the accident, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

No injuries are reported. A timeline for when the road will reopen is currently unknown.