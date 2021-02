PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An accident involving a semi-truck shut down one lane of the West Virginia Turnpike.

Mercer County dispatchers confirmed one of two trailers of a semi fell over on I-77 South at mile marker 7.5. One lane in that section of the highway is closed as of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.