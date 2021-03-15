Accident involving semi in Mercer County causing traffic delays on I-77

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — An accident involving a semi-truck is causing some delays on one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

Mercer County dispatchers confirmed the wreck happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 near mile marker 6 on I-77. They said the semi, the lone vehicle involved, ended up in the median. Reports of injuries are unknown at this time.

511 Southern WV said one northbound lane and one southbound lane are closed. Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through the area.