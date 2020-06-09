Accident involving semi truck shuts down one lane of I-77 South

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An accident involving a semi truck in Mercer County shuts down a lane of one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in for an 18-wheeler accident on I-77 South at mile marker 7.5. West Virginia State troopers, East River volunteer firefighters, and Princeton Rescue Squad paramedics are on scene. No word on any injuries at this time.

One southbound lane is closed at this time. Drivers are urged to take caution if travelling through the area.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.